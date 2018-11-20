Joint meeting of Romanian and Moldovan governments on Thursday in Bucharest

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday will preside in Bucharest a joint meeting of the Romanian and Moldovan governments, to be attended including by her Moldovan counterpart Pavel Filip, and ministers from areas of shared interest.

The officials will approach the current stage and future of the bilateral relation, with its sectoral components, and they will assess the current stage of implementation of the bilateral cooperation projects carried out by Romania and the Republic of Moldova, and options for new cooperation projects.

"The joint meeting of the Romanian and Moldovan government represents an opportunity to stimulate the bilateral agenda, in view of the European future of the Republic of Moldova and of the advancement of the bilateral cooperation projects of strategic relevance," reads a release of the Romanian Executive sent to AGERPRES.

Moreover, the meeting takes place in the context of the preparations for Romania to take over the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2019, as an occasion to encourage the efforts of the Republic of Moldova on its European path and in implementing the reforms agreed under the Association Agreement with the EU.

