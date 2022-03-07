Joint Operation Terra 2022 - extended to border with Ukraine

More than 150 border police were deployed in Romania in the Joint Operation Terra 2022, who will support the Romanian border authorities in carrying out surveillance and control missions at the borders with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

"The organizational details of the operation were discussed by the Inspector General of the Romanian Border Police, Chief Commissioner Victor Stefan Ivascu, during a meeting with the Deputy Executive Director of Frontex Agency, Lars Gerdes, which took place at the General Inspectorate, where the operational aspects regarding the way of carrying out this operation on the border with Ukraine have been established," informs a release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

The Romanian Border Police requested the support of Frontex Agency for the extension of the Joint Operation Terra 2022, currently carried out on the border with Serbia, and on the Romanian border with Ukraine and Moldova, as a result of the existing context in Ukraine and the situation of persons who come to the border at the entrance to Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

The request is based on the Frontex Regulation (Regulation No 1896/2019, Article 37 - Joint Operation) and aims to ensure increased security at the external borders of the European Union.

"The Frontex Agency responded favorably to the call of the Romanian Border Police, and will deploy in our country over 150 border police, representatives of the Permanent Body of the Agency and of the border authorities from other EU countries (Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Denmark, Finland), 60 surveillance cameras and 45 patrol vehicles and aerial surveillance equipment," the quoted source informed.