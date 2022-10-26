 
     
Joint plenary meeting of Parliament on 14 Nov to commemorate 1987 Anti-communist Rebellion in Brasov

The plenary meeting of Parliament is set to gather on 14 November in order to commemorate the victims of the Anti-Communist Rebellion in Brasov of 15 November 1987, the Joint Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies decided on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

The joint meeting's agenda of 14 November will include letters from President Klaus Iohannis informing Parliament that he passed the increase of Romania's participation to the EUFOR Bosnia-Herzegovina Military Operation ALTHEA and the additional deployment of some allied structures in Romania.

In the joint plenary meeting of 14 November, Parliament will decide on the joint report of the Defence Committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate regarding President Iohannis' letter through which he asks the Legislature to pass the establishment of the Allied Battle Group on Romania's soil, under France's command.

