Joint training of the Romanian and French military, at 22nd Mountain Hunters Battalion Ciresoaia

The French military deployed in Romania to strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank defense are participating, together with the Romanian military, in a training course of approximately two weeks at the 22nd Mountain Hunters Battalion Ciresoaia, informs the Sfantu Gheorghe Military Garrison.

The French soldiers are part of the 8th Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment, and the purpose of the training is to be able to successfully carry out joint missions.

"Between September 12 and 23, at the 22nd Mountain Hunters Battalion Ciresoaia in central Sfantu Gheorghe, a series of joint training activities will take place alongside French soldiers of the 8th Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment with NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Romania. The training activities carried out jointly with the French partner are a special opportunity for practicing the techniques, tactics and procedures specific to combat in the mountain environment, for the development of a common vision regarding the management of military actions at the tactical level, as well as for the proactive development of interpersonal relations between soldiers in a multinational and multicultural context," reads a post on the Facebook page of the Sfantu Gheorghe Military Garrison.AGERPRES