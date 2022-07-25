Jordanian ForMin Safadi to visit Romania

Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi will be in Romania on Tuesday at the invitation of the head of the Romanian diplomacy, Bogdan Aurescu.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the visit takes place in response to Aurescu's trip to Amman in April 2021.

"The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is one of Romania's main partners in the Middle East, and the meeting between the two dignitaries will focus on the prospects for and concrete ways of developing Romanian-Jordanian relations in the main areas of co-operation, namely education, trade, agriculture, medicine, IT&C, cyber security, and defence," according to MAE, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, ways of increasing the volume of commercial exchanges and investment will be discussed, starting from the already existing potential.

Aurescu and his Jordanian counterpart will also address the main political files of shared interest, including recent developments in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.