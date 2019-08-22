Judge Advocate General Iverson calls on Bucharest Military Prosecutor's Office

A delegation led by Colonel Ian Iverson, judge advocate general at the US Army Europe on Wednesday called on the headquarters of Romania's Military Prosecutor's Office with the Bucharest Military Court.

"The main theme of the meeting was the case law of the military prosecutor's offices and the peculiarities of the criminal prosecution in this specific area of competence, especially from the perspective of international agreements and treaties to which Romania is a party, regarding its military forces in theaters of wars abroad, as a NATO member country, as well as to foreign military forces stationed on the country's soil. Emphasised at the meeting was the good co-operation between the organisations represented by the participants and prospects for its further development within the limits of legal power,' according to a press statement released by the Attorney General's Office.Also in the US delegation were Lieutenant-Colonel John W. Caulwell, Head of the National Security Law Division, Lieutenant-Colonel James Robert JR McKee, Head of the Department of Foreign Law, and lawyer Flavius Graur-Vartopeanu, liaison officer at the US Embassy.Attending from the Public Prosecution Service were Attorney General Bogdan Licu, member of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) Codrut Olaru; Ion Alexandru, deputy chief military prosecutor at the Military Prosecutors Section; Ionel Corbu, chief military prosecutor at the Military Prosecutor's Office with the Bucharest Military Tribunal, as well as military prosecutors with the Military Prosecutor's Office withthe Military Court of Appeal and of the Military Prosecutor's Office with the Bucharest Military Tribunal.