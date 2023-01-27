Judge Danilet wins new trial against CSM; suspension period to be recognized as seniority

Judge Cristi Danilet announced that he won a new trial against the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), regarding his disbarment from the magistracy because of two posts on the TikTok platform.

"The trial with TikTok. After it was established in December that the act was not serious, it has now been definitively established that the period in which I was suspended is recognized as seniority," Danilet,wrote in a message posted on his Facebook page.

His lawyer, Dumitru Dobrev, argues that Danilet obtained from the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) that the period in which he was suspended from office, namely from December 2021, be considered seniority.

At the end of last year, the High Court of Cassation and Justice annulled the CSM decision from December 2021, through which judge Cristi Danilet was disbarment from the magistracy because of two posts on TikTok.

Later, Danilet complained that, for one year, he was left without a job and without a source of income, managing to get by with the money collected by his fellow judges.

"On 13 December 2021, I was sanctioned by the CSM in the most drastic way: for two videos about my private life posted on TikTok, I was sanctioned with disbarment. Of the 6 sanctions enforced to a magistrate, I was given the harshest. Although the solution was not final, I was immediately suspended from office: that is, my criminal files were taken away (so that the trial was restarted from scratch by other judges), I was stopped from going to work and I was left without any of income (although I have a mother and a daughter to support). I was in luck with my good colleagues who collected a monthly allowance so that I could manage," Danilet said in December 2022.

Although he obtained the annulment of the disbarment, Danilet announced that, for the time being, he cannot return to the magistracy, because he has two similar cases pending trial. AGERPRES