Judge Enache, ambassador Chirila discuss debates with Moldovan constitutional judges

Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) Marian Enache on Thursday discussed with Moldova's ambassador in Bucharest Victor Chirila organising, as part of the centennial of the Constitution of Reintegrated Romania joint events and debates with constitutional judges of Moldova, told Agerpres.

According to CCR, the two officials discussed the events to be held on of the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 1923 Constitution, with Enache saying that 2023 has been declared the Centennial Year of the Constitution of Reintegrated Romania.

"The two officials pointed to a special relationship of co-operation between the constitutional courts, in which the constant exchange of good practices in constitutional matters between them, bilateral meetings, as well as the joint editing of specialist scientific works were mentioned."

Enache expressed his desire to organise for the same centennial several events and debates related to the Romanian constitutional history, together with judges of the Constitutional Court of Moldova.

Also attending the meeting were Benke Karoly, first assistant magistrate; Cristina Titirisca, assistant magistrate; Madalina Verman, adviser with the Foreign Affairs Department, as well as Roxana Samson, secretary with the Moldovan Embassy in Bucharest.