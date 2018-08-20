Judicial Inspectorate performs preliminary checks of military prosecutors who opened protest vilence case

The Judicial Inspectorate is performing preliminary checks of military prosecutors Ionel Corbu and Bogdan Parlog, who have started an inquiry into the intervention of the gendarmes during an August 10 street protest in Bucharest, Judicial Inspectorate officials told AGERPRES on Monday.

Prosecutor Parlog went to Piata Victoriei on August 10 and drew up a report based on which the Bucharest Military Prosecutor's Office opened the criminal case.Interior Minister Carmen Dan says that Parlog was at the Gendarmerie command and even participated in a training session of gendarmes.On the other hand, the head of the Bucharest Military Prosecutor's Office, Ionel Corbu, denied that a military prosecutor would have been present at the command center of the Gendarmerie.Military prosecutors opened a criminal case in which criminal proceedings were commenced for the commission of abusive behaviour, abuse of office and negligence in connection with the gendarmes' intervention during the August 10 protest.