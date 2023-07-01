JULY 1 IN HISTORY

Military Music Day

1822 - Local rulers are once again instated in Moldova and Wallachia by the Ottoman Porte through the naming of Ionita Sandu Sturdza and Grigore Ghica, respectively, as rulers

1859 - By Decree of ruler Al. I. Cuza (1859-1866) the Statistics Directorate of Moldavia was established. Its first director was Ion Ionescu de la Brad

1866 - The Romanian Constitution of 1866 is promulgated. It was founded on modern democratic principles and inspired in many aspects by the Belgian Constitution of 1831

1878 - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues circular diplomatic note to Romanian diplomatic agencies in Paris, Rome, Vienna, Berlin, Sankt Petersburg and Belgrade, asking them to request the respective governments to transform their diplomatic agencies and consulates in Bucharest into legations and to raise to the same rank the Romanian diplomatic agencies in the mentioned capitals

1878 - Conclusion of Berlin Peace Congress. Through the peace treaty (signed by Austro-Hungary, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Russia and the Ottoman Empire) Romania's independence was recognized, as well as her rights over Dobrogea. Three counties in southern Basarabia (Cahul, Bolgrad, Ismail), belonging to Romania since the Paris Congress of 1856, were ceded to Russia despite Russian assurances before the war that Romania's territorial integrity would not be harmed

1881 - Contemporanul magazine is issued in Iasi

1882 - The Romanian state buys back the Cernavoda - Constanta railway and the port of Constanta from an English company which Turkey had granted to in 1857

1902 - Publishing, in Budapest (1902-1906), of first issue of the Luceafarul (Morning Star) magazine, a publication dealing with the national culture and political unity of Romanians in Transylvania. Later published in Sibiu (1906-1914; 1934-1939; 1941-1944), and Bucharest (1919-1920)

1930 - Birth of actress Ileana Ioedache (d. 13 September 2021)

1933 - Birth of neurosurgeon Leon Danaila, a member of the Romanian Academy, a National Liberal Party senator

1946 - Birth of actress Aimee Iacobescu (d. 26/27 March 2018)

1947 - Birth of Dan Verona, poet, writer and translator

1968 - Romania signs Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty

1991 - President Ion Iliescu signs, in Prague, on behalf of Romania, the Protocol to cease the activity of the Warsaw Pact (concluded on May 14, 1955)

1993 - Value Added Tax (VAT) is beginning to be enforced, complete liberalization of prices takes place

1994 - The National Defence Law of Romania was adopted by the Parliament

2000 - Romania becomes member of the European Commission for Tourism

2002 - Death of physician Pius Branzeu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 25 January 1911)

2005 - Revaluation of Romanian Leu. 10,000 ROL (old Leu) become 1 RON (new Leu)

2014 - Death of actor Matei Alexandru (b. 25 December 1927)

2016 - Death of Ion Ianosi (Janos Steinberger), literary critic, essayist and aesthetician, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (Nov. 29, 2001). (b. May 1, 1928).