July 17 in history

1810 - Birth of August Treboniu Laurian, noted culture personality of the 19th century, historian and political man, one of the famous leaders of the Revolution of 1848-1849 in Transylvania, founding member, secretary general and president of the Romanian Academic Society (d. 25 February 1881), told Agerpres.

1821 - Romanian Revolution of 1821: Battle of Slobozia - the soldiers (panduri) of Tudor Vladimirescu, left without their leader, are defeated by the Turkish forces, marking the end of the Revolution

1867 - Birth of Ludovic Mrazec, geologist and petrographer, member and President of the Romanian Academy (d. June 9, 1944)

1867 - Birth of physician Dimitrie Gerota, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy; he gave the name of the Professor Doctor Dimitrie Gerota Emergency Hospital in Bucharest (d. 3 March 1939)

1868 - Passing of the Law on the organization of military power

1882 - Death of prose writer, dramatist and publicist Pantazi Ghica (b. 15 March 1831)

1914 - Representatives of the Triple Entente release their countries accord on the unification of Transylvania and Romania in exchange for Romania's participation in the WW I against the Central Powers

1920 - Birth of chemical engineer Cristofor I. Simionescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 6 August 2007)

1921 - Passing of the Law to complete agrarian reform in the Old Kingdom (Romania in the form before the Great Union of 1918) and Basarabia

1922 - Birth of architect, production designer Paul Bortnovschi (d. 12 October 2007)

1923 - Death of Theodor Rosetti, publicist, political man, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 4 May 1837)

1927 - Birth of biochemist and physicist Sorin Comorosan, honorary member of the Romanian Academy since 1992

1931 - Passing of the Law on university autonomy in Romania

1948 - Romania denounces the Concordat (treaty) concluded on May 10, 1927 with the Holy See

1976 - Start of the Montreal Olympics during which Nadia Comaneci grabs 3 gold medals and the first perfect 10 mark in gymnastics. Romania takes fifth place in medal rankings

1981 - Death of actress Marietta Sadova-Sadoveanu (b. July 14, 1897)

2002 - Death of sculptor Gabriela Manole-Adoc (b. 14 November 1926)

2011 - Death of Stefan Sames, former great cover of Steaua Bucharest football team and the Romanian national team (b. 14 October 1951)

2019 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg decides to appoint Mircea Geoana as NATO SecGen Deputy. Mircea Geoana takes over on 17 October 2019.

2020 - President Klaus Iohannis attends extraordinary reunion of European Council in Brussels dedicated to negotiations on the EU multiannual budget for 2021-2027 and to the European Plan for economic relaunch.