July 21 in history

1808 - Birth of Simion Barnutiu, historian and aesthetician, political figure, leader of the Romanian Revolution of 1848 in Transylvania

1890 - Birth of astronomer Constantin Al. Parvulescu, post-mortem member of the Romanian Academy (d. 2 July 1945)

1904 - Birth of prose writer, essayist, literary critic Ion Biberi (d. 28 September 1990)

1904 - Birth of geologist Emilia Saulea, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 1 April 1998)

1905 - Birth of chemist, pharmacist Constantin N. Ionescu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 6 October 1956)

1907 - Death of painter Nicolae Grigorescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 15, 1838)

1914 - The Crown Council of Romania, in Sinaia adopts policy of Romania's military neutrality in the Great War

1919 - Death of General Eremia Grigorescu, minister of war and commander of the Romanian troops in the Battle of Marasesti (b. November 28, 1863)

1920 - Birth of poetess, writer Violeta Zamfirescu (d. October 2006)

1932 - Birth of prose writer, playwright Corneliu Leu (d. June 9, 2015)

1936 - Signing, in Montreux, of protocol comprising principles underpinning Treaty of mutual assistance between Romania and the USSR

1941 - World War II: Romanian Army occupies Tighina, Ismail, Chilia Noua and Valcov

1947 - Birth of poetess, writer, translator Ioana Diaconescu

1955 - Birth of Dan Chisu, film director and president of the DaKINO Foundation in Bucharest, producer and organizer of the DaKINO International Film Festival

1974 - Birth of actress Alina Chivulescu

1984 - The Executive Political Committee of the Central Committee of the Romanian Communist Party agrees upon construction of the Poarta Alba-Midia-Navodari navigable canal and of the Danube-Bucharest navigable canal

1986 - Death of Ion Caraion (Stelian Diaconescu), poet, essayist and translator (b. May 24, 1923)

1992 - Coming into force of "Treaty on friendship and cooperation relations between Romania and the Kingdom of Spain", first document of the kind in the history of the bilateral relations, inked in Madrid on 4 February 1992

1993 - Italian president Oscar Luigi Scalfaro pays official visit to Romania

2011 - Death of pert, translator Mircea Ivanescu (b. 26 March 1931)

2018 - Death of pop singer Ilie Micolov (b. 2 July 1949)

2021 - End of mission by Romanian Army at NATO Resolute Support in the theatre of operations in Afghanistan is marked by a military ceremony at downtown Triumphal Arch, told Agerpres.