 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

JULY 23 IN HISTORY

dhakatribune.com
today in history, istorie stiri ziar

Day of Military Press

1601 - Mihai Viteazul (Michael the Brave), Wallachia's ruler (1593-1601), drafts a memoir to the Grand Duke of Tuscany Ferdinando I de Medici, only kept in its Italian translation, a first autobiography of the Romanian historiography

1862 - Postal Service enters state administration; Central Directorate for Post is established

1869 - Birth of Gheorghe Adamescu, literary historian, bibliographer and publicist, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 4, 1942), Agerpres.ro informs.

1893 - Birth of writer and publicist Demostene Botez, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 17, 1973)

1912 - Birth of Moses Rosen (Mose David Rosen), former head of the Mosaic Cult in Romania, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. May 6, 1994)

1920 - Death of Teodor V. Stefanelli (Theodor V. Stefaniuc), poet and writer, member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 18, 1849)

1921 - Signing of the Convention of Paris establishing a definitive status for the Danube: navigation on the Danube was free and open to ships under all flags, on the entire navigable course of the river and in the entire international network

1925 - Birth of biologist Nicolae Boscaiu, a member of the Romanian Academy (d. 22 October 2008)

1949 - Birth of engineer Petre Stoica, honorary member of the Romanian Academy

1955 - Death of chemist Gheorghe Spacu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. December 5, 1883)

1990 - Establishment of the National Liberal Party - Youth Wing (PNL-AT); as of 21 February 1993, it switches to Liberal Party 1993. (P. L. 93). On 14 June 1997, P. L. 93 merges with P.N.L.-C.D., formed by the Liberal Party (P.L.). On 7 September 1998 occurs the merger through absorption of the P. L. by the P.N.L.

1991 - Signing, in Bucharest, of the Treaty of friendship and collaboration between Romania and Italy (first treaty concluded by Romania with a western state after December 1989).

2021 - The 20th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) kicks off in Cluj-Napoca, until 1 August.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.