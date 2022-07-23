JULY 23 IN HISTORY

Day of Military Press

1601 - Mihai Viteazul (Michael the Brave), Wallachia's ruler (1593-1601), drafts a memoir to the Grand Duke of Tuscany Ferdinando I de Medici, only kept in its Italian translation, a first autobiography of the Romanian historiography

1862 - Postal Service enters state administration; Central Directorate for Post is established

1869 - Birth of Gheorghe Adamescu, literary historian, bibliographer and publicist, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 4, 1942), Agerpres.ro informs.

1893 - Birth of writer and publicist Demostene Botez, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 17, 1973)

1912 - Birth of Moses Rosen (Mose David Rosen), former head of the Mosaic Cult in Romania, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. May 6, 1994)

1920 - Death of Teodor V. Stefanelli (Theodor V. Stefaniuc), poet and writer, member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 18, 1849)

1921 - Signing of the Convention of Paris establishing a definitive status for the Danube: navigation on the Danube was free and open to ships under all flags, on the entire navigable course of the river and in the entire international network

1925 - Birth of biologist Nicolae Boscaiu, a member of the Romanian Academy (d. 22 October 2008)

1949 - Birth of engineer Petre Stoica, honorary member of the Romanian Academy

1955 - Death of chemist Gheorghe Spacu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. December 5, 1883)

1990 - Establishment of the National Liberal Party - Youth Wing (PNL-AT); as of 21 February 1993, it switches to Liberal Party 1993. (P. L. 93). On 14 June 1997, P. L. 93 merges with P.N.L.-C.D., formed by the Liberal Party (P.L.). On 7 September 1998 occurs the merger through absorption of the P. L. by the P.N.L.

1991 - Signing, in Bucharest, of the Treaty of friendship and collaboration between Romania and Italy (first treaty concluded by Romania with a western state after December 1989).

2021 - The 20th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) kicks off in Cluj-Napoca, until 1 August.