JULY 24 IN HISTORY

today in history, istorie stiri ziar

1772 - Peace Congress in Focsani and Bucharest. Moldova and Wallachia's delegations request independence and union under the guarantee of Austria, Russia and Prussia (July 24, 1772 - March 22, 1773)

1857 - France, Russia, Prussia and Sardinia decide to break relations with the Ottoman Porte over the latter's refusal to cancel rigged elections in Moldova won by Caimacam Nicolae Conachi-Vogoride

1886 - Birth of actor Misu Fotino, father of same name actor Misu (born Misulica Matei) Fotino, founder of State Theatre of Brasov (d. January 4, 1970)

1894 - Birth of historian Andrei Otetea, member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 21, 1977)

1917 - World War I: Battle of Marasesti. Romanian Army troops under General Eremia Grigorescu defeat German troops under General von Mackensen (July 24 - August 6), Agerpres.ro informs.

1923 - Romania, along with the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Japan, Greece, Yugoslavia and the USSR signs in Lausanne, the Peace Treaty with the Ottoman Empire

1939 - Death of jurist Oscar Niculescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. October 8, 1860)

1977 - Death of actor, poet, writer, publicist Emil Botta (b. September 15, 1911)

1977 - Birth of actress Cristina Cioran

1995 - Education Law (Law No. 84/1995) is promulgated

2012 - Inauguration of Control and Command Center of the Integrated Border Security System

2021 - The Romanian fencer Ana-Maria Popescu wins the silver medal in the women's individual epee event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, after being defeated in the final by Chinese athlete Yiwen Sun with 11-10, through the "golden tussle".

