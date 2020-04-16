June 30, term assumed for start of passenger transport on Drumul Taberei-Eroilor metro line

The works for the M5 Metro Line - Drumul Taberei - Eroilor have entered a straight line, and the term of June 30 remains an assumed term for starting passenger transport on this metro line, said the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode.

"I ensured, together with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, visiting today (Thursday - e.n.) the work site that the appeal I launched to the builder was understood and that works are advancing on time. The term of June 30 remains a term assumed by the builder to start passenger transport on this metro line! It's a much awaited investment by Bucharesters, which must be concluded in accordance with commitments. Investments continue because only like that can we restart the engines of the economy, slowed down by the crisis inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic," wrote the minister Thursday, on his Facebook page.

A week ago, the minister announced that dynamic tests on the M5 Metro Line will start at somewhere at the end of May, and at the end of June the Drumul Taberei metro should start passenger transport.

The M5 Metro Line, the Raul Doamnei - Eroilor section, including Valea Ialomitei, will have nearly 7 km in length and is composed of 10 metro stations and one depot.

The total value of the metro project Drumul Taberei - Eroilor is 3.4 billion lei. Through the inauguration of this metro line, Bucharest will reach 78 kms in network and 63 metro lines.

Metro Line 5 is composed of three sections: Eroilor - Raul Doamnei, Eroilor - Iancului, and Iancului - Pantelimon.