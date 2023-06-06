JUNE 6 IN HISTORY

1894 - Birth of composer and folklorist Sabin V. Dragoi, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (July 2, 1955) (d. December 31, 1968)

1906 - The Romanian General Exhibition is opened in the park on the Filaret Hill (currently the Carol I Park, dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the accession to the throne of King Carol I (1866-1914)

1906 - Birth of chemist George Petru Spacu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 30 March 1995)

1917 - Birth of Ion Ratiu, notable member of the Christian Democratic National Peasant Party (PNTCD), Deputy Chairman of the party, Romanian deputy from Cluj (d. January 17, 2000)

1930 - Clandestine return of Prince Carol of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, removed from the line of succession in 1926 (June 6/7). Becomes King Carol II following resignation of Regency Council and Government, proclamation by Parliament

1939 - Birth of historian Gheorghe Buzatu (d. May 20, 2013)

1941 - Birth of philosopher Ilie Parvu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy

1963 - Birth of actor Adrian Titieni

1987 - The Unirea passage in downtown Bucharest is put into use, the largest underground road passage in the country, with a length of 900 m, of which 600 covered

1991 - Death of poet, prose writer, publicist Gheorghe Pitut (b. 1 April 1940)

1997 - Inauguration of new venue of the Academy Library

2004 - The first round of the local public administration elections took place, with 17,921,619 enfranchised citizens expected to polls, 1,748,629 of them in Bucharest alone. The electorate in Bucharest chose Traian Basescu, of the PNL-PD Alliance as General Mayor, after the first round of voting

2012 - The International Rugby Board has included in the Hall of Fame the Romanian rugby team of 1924, the one that had won the first Olympic medal for our country

2012 - Prince Charles pays private visit to Romania. President Traian Basescu and Prime Minister Victor Ponta welcome the Prince of Wales

2013 - The Romanian athletes win 24 gold medals, 12 silver medals and 8 bronze medals at the Vth edition of the WUKF World Karate Championship, held in Bucharest, placing Romania on the first place in the national ranking

2021 - Gymnast Larisa Iordache wins the gold medal on beam at the World Cup of Artistic Gymnastics in Cairo (Egypt).