JusMin Gorghiu: Parents, talk to your children, cyberbullying affects them heartbreakingly

Minister of Justice, Alina Gorghiu, urges parents to talk with their children, after reading several essays sent by young people in the contest "Laws also apply on the Internet" which revealed the traumas that they go through following cyberbullying.

"Parents, please talk to your children! We can help them! There are things that I discovered with great sadness reading the essays sent to the Ministry of Justice by high school students, as part of the 'Laws also apply on the Internet' contest. The way cyberbullying affects them, the traumas they go through or the fact that their identity is stolen online... heartbreaking. They are just children... who need our help! I want every child in Romania to know that they are not alon,." Gorghiu wrote on Thursday on Facebook, agerpres reports.

She quoted from several essays received from high school students in the country: "The question of Luca, 10th grade from Suceava: 'Is everything allowed online that the law does not prohibit?' opens a debate about limits. Camelia, twelfth grader from Bucharest, goes even further and sounds the alarm: 'Cyberbullying takes bullying to a superlative level, following the victim even when he/she leaves the context in which the psychological violence occurs, for example school'. The courage that Francesca-Denisa, a 10th grader from Focsani has - to say what happened, because she knows that 'there are many cases of this kind that teenagers face' - is exceptional. Matei, a 10th grader from Bucharest, also emphasizes that "bullying on the Internet is dangerous. It is dangerous because it can make you feel alone and without self-esteem..." Maria, 10th grader from Constanta, talks about the harsh rules of the internet: "Eat or you will be eaten. The Internet is not a toy'".