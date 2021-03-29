 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

JusMin Ion: Judiciary needs new coat; passing some new laws - needed

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Stelian Ion

Justice Minister Stelian Ion stated on Monday that the judiciary needs a "new coat", and this may be the package for amending the laws in this field, according to AGERPRES.

"Over time there have been many changes, the legislation is already inconsistent in some places, there are many things that no longer fit with each other and, following the changes in 2018, it has become very clear to us that we need is the passing of some new laws. Simple punctual changes are no longer enough. The judiciary needs a new coat and this can be represented by this legislative package," Stelian Ion said at the Ministry of Justice.

Justice Minister Stelian Ion on Friday sent to the Superior Council of Magistracy, for approval, the draft amendments to the Laws of Justice.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.