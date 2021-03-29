JusMin Ion: Judiciary needs new coat; passing some new laws - needed

Justice Minister Stelian Ion stated on Monday that the judiciary needs a "new coat", and this may be the package for amending the laws in this field, according to AGERPRES.

"Over time there have been many changes, the legislation is already inconsistent in some places, there are many things that no longer fit with each other and, following the changes in 2018, it has become very clear to us that we need is the passing of some new laws. Simple punctual changes are no longer enough. The judiciary needs a new coat and this can be represented by this legislative package," Stelian Ion said at the Ministry of Justice.

Justice Minister Stelian Ion on Friday sent to the Superior Council of Magistracy, for approval, the draft amendments to the Laws of Justice.