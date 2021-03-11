JusMin Ion: We actively contribute to drafting second Rule of Law Report in the European Union

Romania is actively contributing to the exercise of drawing up the second Report on the Rule of Law in the European Union, which will be published by the European Commission later this year, Justice Minister Stelian Ion said on Thursday.

According to a release from the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES, Justice Minister Stelian Ion attended the informal meeting of the ministers of justice and members of the European Commission and the European Parliament who are part of the RENEW political family.

"Romania has strongly supported making EPPO [European Public Prosecutor's Office] operational and our efforts prove this. The first 6 delegated European prosecutors have been appointed, and the regulatory framework for the application of the EPPO Regulation is in force. We are also actively contributing to the drafting of the second Rule of Law Report in the European Union, which will be published by the European Commission later this year. Respecting the principles of the rule of law is vital for strengthening the democracies in our states," Stelian Ion was quoted as saying.The talks were attended by Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice, the ministers of justice from Finland, Estonia, Belgium, Lithuania, as well as members of the European Parliament, including Ramona Strugariu, member of the European Parliament's LIBE Committee."The interventions consisted of presenting the national positions on issues that are on the agenda of the JHA Council: making the European Public Prosecutor's Office operational, the Rule of Law Mechanism, the observance of the Charter of Fundamental Rights," the quoted source said.