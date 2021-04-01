JusMin Ion: When the right to protest denies the others' right to health, we need to react

Minister of Justice Stelian Ion on Wednesday said that the right to protest is "an absolutely legitimate" one, but when it clashes with the others' right to health, the state needs to react very firmly.

The Minister of Justice told the Prima Tv private television broadcaster, when asked his opinion about the protests these days, that there is "a pretty significant" difference compared to the ones several years ago.

"The protests seem different from the ones that took place several years ago when they were of a different type, but still protests. The truth is that there is a pretty large difference between the two categories of protests. Now it's about people's health and we need to put into balance people's health, on the one hand, and the right to protest, which is also a very important right, a fundamental right. And then we need to see where is the limit, that very fine line, between one's right to say its opinion, to shout out his/her dissatisfaction - which is absolutely legitimate, and its very natural for this right to exist - and on the other hand, when this right clashes with the others' right to health, then we have a problem and I think that the state needs to have a very firm reaction in such cases," said the Minister of Justice.