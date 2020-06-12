JusMin Predoiu: 2015 - 2019, years gone wasted for judiciary's modernization

The period 2015 - 2019 has gone wasted for the modernization of the judiciary, these were years of regression and were partially missed for the development of justice, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Friday at the end of the meeting of the Strategic Management Council (COMS).

"Only 16 - 20 percent of the measures planned four years ago have been implemented. In many respects we have to say 'stop and start all over again', in others we have to mend the damage, such as in the prosecutors' case independence, of the magistrates' accountability, structural anomalies need to be removed, such as the Section for the Investigation of Criminal Offences in the Judiciary; new solutions need to be developed, some concerning the structure of the system, court and prosecutor office management, including on legislative ground. This is a painstaking process that will take long, we'll have to do several things simultaneously, think of a realistic strategy and of a plan of action for the period 2021 - 2024, initiate the repair and development of the legislative framework of justice, update the Criminal and Civil Codes, as the case may be, everything while maintaining an honest and frank dialogue between the institutions competent for justice, against the background of a loyal cooperation between them," said Catalin Predoiu, as cited in a release of the Justice Ministry.

The Justice Minister opined that "Parliament will have an important say, by approving the laws that will include this renewed agenda, but at this stage, it can be of best help by not amending the relevant laws without extensive prior consultation with the judiciary and the Justice Ministry, with the professional associations of the magistrates and with the civil society."

"In 4 years, the judiciary must return to the top of the citizens' trust, through the quality of the justice act," Predoiu underlined.

Participating in the meeting called by the Justice Minister were representatives of the other COMS member institutions: president of the Supreme Council of Magistrates Nicoleta-Margareta Tint, president of the High Court of Cassation and Justice Corina Corbu, and head of the top court's Prosecutor's Office Gabriela Scutea.

According to the release, the COMS agenda included aspects of interest for the good functioning of justice, such as: the Strategy for the development of the judiciary, and the stage of the related Plan of Action; combating corruption, organized crime, trafficking in human beings and cybercrime; the objectives of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, the European Rule of Law Mechanism (RoL) and their status.

The meeting also pointed out that the 2015 - 2020 Strategy for the development of the judiciary has not been carried out and the accomplishment of the Plan of Action is far behind schedule; the participants decided that "the strategy and the related plan of action which will be implemented starting with 2021 must be built on on-field realities and include realistic and feasible goals."