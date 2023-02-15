JusMin Predoiu: I have never initiated, suggested or requested any outcome regarding a judicial procedure

The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, declared on Wednesday, at the Senate, where he was called by the Save Romania Union (USR) to give explanations regarding his statements regarding the acquittal of Giorgiana Hosu's husband, that "never, in any context", he "initiated, suggested or requested any outcome regarding a judicial or other procedure".

Catalin Predoiu was invited to Question Time, at the proposal of the Save Romania Union senators' group, to explain his statements regarding the acquittal of Dan Hosu, the husband of the former head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Giorgiana Hosu, when there was not a definitive sentence in this sense.

In front of the senators, Predoiu assumed that his statement was erroneous, which he regrets, but he claims that he did not refer to a future verdict in that case, but to a past event.

He revealed that he got the information about the acquittal of Dan Hosu from the media, but erroneously, because the articles actually referred to the acquittal of another defendant in that case.

In response to the requests of USR senators and Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) senator Claudiu Tarziu to resign, Predoiu said that the resignation "may also be an act of irresponsibility".

On January 18, Catalin Predoiu stated in an interview that the sentence in Dan Hosu's case would be acquittal. In reality, the respective file is still pending before the court, with a ruling deadline of March 10.

In the meantime, Dan Hosu died at the beginning of February, following for the judges to declare the termination of the criminal case against him.AGERPRES