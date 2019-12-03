JusMin Predoiu says compensatory appeal law must be amended by assuming responsibility

Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu said on Monday that the law of compensatory appeal must be replaced, but his reluctance was related to an emergency ordinance, specifying that the change will be made by assuming the responsibility, as announced by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"I said that this law must be replaced, my reluctance was related to the emergency ordinance. It is being done by assuming responsibility and I added that it must be accompanied by a package of measures, a package of measures that was decided today by the National Standing Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and to be approved by the Government. Some of these measures were approved last week through a memorandum under which the government committed to financing 600 additional places in the probation system. Other investments are being made in the penitentiary system so that we can quickly improve the conditions of detention and remove this topic from the agenda by solving it," said Predoiu, in an intervention to private TV broadcaster Digi24.

According to the minister, the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s proposal to repeal the compensatory appeal by vote "doesn't get in the way nor does it help".

"It is a sign that the PNL decision was correct, it is a sign that the PNL has taken the initiative on most of the issues on the public agenda, it is a sign that the Government is going in the right direction. It is a reaction of the PSD, put on the defensive, which willingly did not take such measures for almost two years, during which time the PNL parliamentarians (...) demanded the repeal or partial amendment of this law. Today the PSD, more out of necessity, has changed its position in its public address. We are pursuing our path, the decisions were correct, they will be applied on a step-by-step basis, as provided for in the governing program and until the end people will see that what was promised will be accomplished. (...) The PNL will carry out these measures," said Predoiu.