JusMin Predoiu: We created an institutional coalition against organised crime; criminal rings are begining to fall

Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu has stated that, in the past couple of months, an institutional coalition has been created against organised crime, which starts to show its results, as "criminal rings are beginning to fall."

"We have created an institutional coalition against organised crime in the past couple of months. It starts to show results. Criminal rings are beginning to fall. We will continue until the end. In terms of justice, we must be patient, however, because there are procedures and operations that must be carried out to a good end. It's the same as in any other field, file, we need to be patient until procedures are complete," Predoiu said at an event organised on Wednesday at the US Embassy in Bucharest.According to a press release of the Ministry of Justice, Catalin Predoiu participated on Wednesday in the opening of the webinar "Open source applications: convergence in investigating intellectual property crimes, organised crime, human trafficking and cybercrimes."The event was organised by the Embassy of the United States to Bucharest, in collaboration with the International Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property (ICHIP) programme of the US Department of Justice, US State Department, Interpol and IP Crime Investigators College.In his opening speech, the US Ambassador to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, stated that the United States support, with all available resources, the fight of the Ministry of Justice against criminality, and that the United States and Romania "fight side by side to combat organised crime and ensure that criminals do not escape the punishment of law."Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu underscored that an intense training programme designed for prosecutors and policemen was held, in the past couple of months, in collaboration with the US Embassy, in combating money laundering, organised crime, human trafficking, cybercrimes.Participating in the works were also general prosecutor Gabriela Scutea and Bruce Swartz, deputy assistant to the chief prosecutor of the United States.According to the MJ, this is the 17th webinar organised in partnership with the United States Embassy, among which there were: the Statement Analysis Training webinar, the webinar focusing crimes against intellectual property and cybercrimes during the COVID-19 pandemic or the webinar on modalities of investigating into the different types of ransomware attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.