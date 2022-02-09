JusMin: SIIJ dismantling has monopolised talk on Justice; system needs confidence in its capacity to perform

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu on Wednesday said that dismantling the Section for Investigating Justice Crimes (SIIJ) had monopolised the discussion about this area, nonetheless the system needs mainly confidence in its capacity to perform.

"Dismantling SIIJ has monopolised the discussion on Justice, but the system needs very many things, and, in particular, confidence in its capacity to perform. The Romanian magistrates have proven professionalism and integrity, and the continuation of this discussion casts a shadow of undeserved doubt on the whole justice system. We must dismantle SIIJ and go further," Catalin Predoiu said on Wednesday in a meeting with Germany's Ambassador in Bucharest Dr. Peer Gebauer, at the requests of the German side, reads a release the Justice Ministry sent to AGERPRES.

According to the source, the talks within the meeting focused on aspects regarding the steps Romania carried out under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) and the rule of law endorsement.

As regards the stage of the draft law on the SIIJ dismantling, the Justice Minister underscored the need of reaching this objective as well as that of continuing the other projects, vital for the good functioning of the judicial system, the Justice Ministry shows.

Ambassador Gebauer mentioned he very well understood the existing situation and the need to adapt the legislative solutions to the current period particularities and stressed that he would pay very much attention to the draft course until its adoption by Parliament. Germany's Embassy will be, as has been, a trustworthy partner in the dialogue with the other member states and the European Commission.

The discussions were also attended on behalf of the Justice Ministry by Madalina Manolache, Director of the European Affairs and Human Rights Directorate.