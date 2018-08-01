 
     
JusMin Toader: Assessing Prosecutor General is continuous

Inquam Photos / George Calin
tudorel toader

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Wednesday evening that a "continuous assessment" of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar is conducted. 


Present at Antena 3, the justice minister was asked when he will assess Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar. 

"The assessment is continuous. There is the concept of continuous training, we all need to learn during our professional activity, to know the law and scientific developments. It is about ongoing professional training and ongoing professional assessment. When we draw the line, then we will see," said Tudorel Toader.

