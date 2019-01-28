JusMin Toader: CSM validates Gheorghe Stan's appointment as head of Section for investigating crimes in Justice

The plenary sitting of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) has validated the appointment of the deputy chief inspector of the Judiciary Inspection, Gheorghe Stan, as chief of the Section for the investigation of crimes in Justice attached to the Prosecutor General's Office, Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Monday.

"The candidate was appointed with 11 votes "in favour" as head of the Section," Tudorel Toader said upon his exit from the CSM headquarters.

On January 10, the deputy chief inspector of the Judiciary Inspection, Gheorghe Stan, obtained the highest score in the competition for the leadership position. According to the results published by the CSM, the final score obtained by Gheorghe Stan was 9.33, while his counter-candidate, Florena Esther Sterschi, obtained a score of 8.33.

At present, Florena Esther Sterschi is interim head of the special section.

The Section for investigating crimes in Justice started its activity on October 23, 2018, being exclusively meant for carrying out criminal investigations into crimes committed by judges and prosecutors, including here military judges and prosecutors and those who are CSM members.

The Section took over the files targeting magistrates pending with the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) and other prosecutor office units, as well as the already solved cases.