JusMin Toader: Giuliani is, after all, a man from the US

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader refused to comment the scandal caused in Romania by Rudolf Giuliani, who would have admitted that the letter which he addressed to President Klaus Iohannis regarding the justice topic was based on a report drafted by former FBI Director Louis Freeh, with whom he has business relations and who leads a consulting company. 


When asked how he comments the situation created by Giuliani's statements, Toader responded: "I am not a commentator. There are a lot of people who think they know it all and weigh in on everything. Giuliani is, after all, a man from the United States," Toader stated. 

Rudolf Giuliani stated for politico.eu that the letter sent to Romania's President Klaus Iohannis was based on a report drawn up by former FBI Director Louis Freeh, who leads a consulting company that also does business with him. 

The politico.eu platform informs that in the letter addressed to President Klaus Iohannis, Giuliani criticised "the excesses" of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), unlike the Department of State, that supported the efforts of this institution, Giuliani referring to "the intimidation of judges, defence lawyers and witnesses; unconstitutional telephone interceptions, forced confessions; and incorrect lawsuits." 

The same publication also mentions that the US Department of State voiced its concern regarding the latest political tensions of Romania related to the attempts to tone down the anticorruption practices, including by dismissing Laura Codruta Kovesi from office.

