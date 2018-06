Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated that every institution should know and observe its jurisdiction, mentioning that Justice is made in the courtroom, while laws are made in Parliament, informs Agerpres.

"Summarising: Justice is made in the courtroom; laws are made in Parliament; the CSM [Superior Council of Magistracy] issues advisory opinions only for the Justice laws! Otherwise - let us know and observe our jurisdiction!," Toader wrote on Facebook.