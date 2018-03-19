JusMin Toader meets World Bank officials to discuss Justice Services Improvement Project

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Monday met officials of the World Bank to discuss the implementation of a World Bank-funded project to improve justice services in Romania.

According to a press statement released by the Justice Ministry, an agreement in principle was reached in order to establish regional archive centres built at courts of appeal.The proposal for the creation of these regional archive centres was put forth by Toader at a meeting with representatives of the World Bank on March 13.The World Bank Delegation was made up of Carolina Rendon - senior public sector specialist, Srdjan Svircev - senior public sector specialist; Corina Grigore - operations analyst and Holly Burduja - operation analyst.Representatives of the Ministry of Justice were also present at the meeting: Sebastian Costea, personal adviser; Andrei Adrian Pana, judicial specialist; Cornelia Munteanu, procurement officer.The Justice Services Improvement Project for Romania aims to improve the efficiency and accessibility of targeted justice institutions. This project has four components: improving operations of courts and institutions under the Justice Ministry's authority; enhancing the National Trade Registry Office Performance; improving Prosecution Service performance; and project management.The project started on August 2017. It runs over a six-year period on a budget of 65 million euros.

AGERPRES .