JusMin Toader: No candidates yet for chief-prosecutor of DNA; most probably tommorow we'll have some

Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, on Sunday told AGERPRES that no candidate appeared just yet who wishes to run for the top office at the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA).

"Most probably tomorrow we will receive some candidacy files," said Toader.The selection for the final proposal for the chief-prosecutor at the DNA is set to take place over July 9-30 2018, according to the announcement on the Website of the Ministry of Justice.According to the same source, the prosecutors will be able to submit their candidacy files to fill in the empty spot until July 23rd.The candidacy files will include documents proving the work experience of the candidates, a project regarding the planned exercise of the responsibilities specific to the office the candidates are running for, a curriculum vitae, minimum 10 works for each candidate-prosecutor in the areas in which they activated over the past 5 years and the most recent professional evaluation report for each prosecutor participating in the selection, plus other relevant documentation.The list of prosecutors who meet the legal criteria of participation and the interviews calendar will be posted on the Website of the Ministry of Justice until July 24th, with the selected candidates to have their interviews with the Minister of Justice scheduled over July 25-27.The results of the selection will be made public on July 30."The proposal/proposals of the Minister of Justice will be then submitted to the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) - the Prosecutors' Section, for approval. Subsequently to the approval from the CSM, the Minister of Justice will submit the proposal to the Romanian President, who will finally make the appointment. The approved calendar is subject to modifications, depending on the number of candidates," says the same announcement.