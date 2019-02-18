JusMin Toader on PG Lazar's dismissal: I'll draw up the notification to CCR if PM asks

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Monday that he will draw up a notification to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding President Klaus Iohannis's refusal to dismiss Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar from office, if Prime Minister Viorica Dancila asks him to do this thing.

"The decision to notify the Court is a political one and the content is a judicial one. And, if Mrs Prime Minister asks me to draw it up, I'll certainly draw up the notification," Justice Minister Toader stated at Parliament Palace where he attended a meeting of the coalition leaders, which was held in Deputies' Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea's office.