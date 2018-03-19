JusMin Toader says he is to surely respond today to PM's request

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced that he will respond on Tuesday to the letter which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila addressed him regarding the possible requests for information of the European Commission in respect to high-level corruption cases.

"I have received the respective letter. I will surely offer a response today. (...) I left a team to correctly, rigorously check if such requests exist," Toader stated at the Parliament Palace, where he was heard in the Constitutionality Committee regarding the enforcement of the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights.The Minister mentioned that, after attending the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) meeting he will send the response to the PM."When I get back to Cotroceni we'll have the answer, I will verify it and send it to Mrs PM," Tudorel Toader explained.PM Viorica Dancila requested Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, on Monday, through a letter, to timely inform her whether or not between 2012-2018, the European Commission has sent requests for information to the Justice Ministry regarding the description of the legal situation and establishing the next procedural steps in cases of alleged high-level corruption, cases pending trial.

AGERPRES .