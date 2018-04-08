Jusmin Toader: Transfer of 450 inmates from Iasi Penitentiary, a relocation plan, not emergency evacuation

The transferring of the 450 inmates from the northeastern Iasi Penitentiary to other jails is part of a relocation plan, and not an emergency evacuation, viewing to commence some revamping works of this ancient detention space, the Justice minister Tudorel Toader specifies.

"On 28 August 2017 I was paying my first visit to the Iasi penitentiary. n that occasion, I've learned that two technical expertise existed on the technical state of the A Building of the said jail unit. A first expertise on December 2008 said that "probability to collapse is low, yet structural degradation at earthquake are expected." A second expertise in February 2016 said that Pavilion A is getting into category of buildings that "do not meet the criteria associated to the performance objective - life safety," on Monday said Tudorel Toader in a post on his Facebook page.He adds that on 29 August 2017, the Iasi Penitentiary has forwarded to the National Penitentiaries Administration (ANP) a concept note for the erection of a new pavilion."By the address No. 35063 / 28.09.2017, the Iasi Penitentiary has sent to ANP the design theme for the new pavilion, which was approved on 08.11.2017, pending feasibility study. On 31.01.2018, I asked the ANP management to take any possible and legal steps to balance the overcrowding degree of the penitentiaries, given that some detention units used to have a 180 per cent overcrowding degree, and others 110 per cent! Considering the above-mentioned, starting with 01.03.2018 a redistribution plan of the inmates was unfolded. On 04.04.2018, in the Building A of the Iasi Penitentiary still existed 84 inmates, following to be relocated, too. This was the context in which the ANP management decided to relocated some of the inmates, there was no such thing like <>!" the Justice minister explained.

