JusMin Tudorel Toader very wrong, we'll probably address topic in next Executive Committee (PSD's Liviu Dragnea)

Tudorel Toader no longer has the support he used to enjoy in the PSD (ruling Social Democratic Party, ed. n.), he has been very wrong, the situation will probably be addressed in the following Executive Committee of the party, on Thursday night said the PSD leader, Liviu Dragnea in a broadcast at Antena 3 private television, referring to the way the Justice minister has positioned himself against the ordinances on the relevant legislation.

Read also: Citizenship initiative 'No Convicts in Public Office' mandatorily amends the Constitution (USR's Barna)

"This is for the prime minister to decide, whether she assumes him or she doesn't, there is no reason to blink the fact, I cannot say right now that Mr. Toader enjoys the support he used to inside the party. These are not personal issues, nobody has anything personal against him, but there is this huge annoyance (...) This is the biggest anger, I mean, wait, so much fuss, the ones in Brussels yell, the people here in Romania yell, too, well, these people here I don't care of anymore, I mean the political people, not the citizens, and for what?! If one says "it remains to" that means one has said, has analysed, has assumed and will adopt," Liviu Dragnea said.

When asked whether the hindrance in case of the amendments to the laws of justice belongs to Toader or the Premier might be the person who wouldn't agree with these ordinances, the PSD leader answered: "I wouldn't know, what I do know is that Mrs. Prime minister said she was to adopt them, she adopts what the Justice minister sends her. I cannot make other speculations, because I don't know for sure and it is not proper to do so."

Liviu Dragnea added that the Justice minister "has been very wrong".

"I still have, I used to have a great deal of respect for Tudorel Toader and I still have, but he has been very wrong. As a member of a government assumed by a large party, in a rather troubled period exactly from these fake reasons, one cannot play with this. I mean, this is about a huge responsibility one should assume and cannot voice something, after which one plays with these announcements, particularly that they are very sensitive. This is in fact the great grief within the party, no one has anything against Mr. Toader personally, on the contrary I respect his training. (...) This is the huge anger and there is no place to hide it, I have also told him about it, very honestly, dispassionately and without a fight. (...) I don't know what follows next; we shall probably address the topic in the following Executive Committee. It won't be the main topic, yet I personally am very upset," the PSD chair said.

AGERPRES .