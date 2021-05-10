JusMin: We must find solutions for all special pensions

The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, declared on Monday that solutions need to be found for all types of special pensions, this being one of the proposals which could be discussed on Tuesday at the Ministry of Labor.

"There are many choices. We will go tomorrow (Tuesday, ed. n) together with those from the legal system, with the representatives of the High Court, the Magistrates Superior Council (CSM). It is important to discuss these matters tied to the Social Democratic Party (PSD), regarding service pensions and all other names the special pensions are generically called. So, we must find solutions for all special pension categories, not just for some of them. So that some of tomorrow's discussions can take place around this idea, because otherwise a category can consider itself wronged from another category. If we took responsibility for this matter, together, as much as the Constitution and Constitutional Court allow, this is what we must do," Stelian Ion declared in Parliament.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Justice will be present at the Ministry of Labor, where there will be talks regarding special pensions.