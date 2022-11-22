Justice Minister: EC report on CVM lifting is the result of a laborious, well-organized effort

The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, stated on Wednesday that the European Commission's report on the establishment of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism is the result of a "laborious" and "well-organized" effort, adding that the CVM was an instrument that facilitated the modernization of the judicial system.

"CVM was an instrument that facilitated the modernization brought to the judicial system, after Romania's accession to the European Union. Gradually, the initial objectives and those derived from them were fulfilled by the Executive, the Legislature and the judicial authority in our country. Today's report is a natural consequence of this reality on the ground and it is salutary that at the level of the European Commission this reality was objectively and correctly ascertained. Today's report is not the consequence of a context or the result of a contest of circumstances or of an 'automatism' at the community level, but it is the result of a laborious and well-organized effort, of a work carried out with patience and scrupulosity by all those involved in achieving the benchmarks of the CVM, during which the honest communication and cooperation with the European Commission was salutary," Catalin Predoiu declared, quoted in a press release from the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES.

He added that no European country can achieve its national and citizens' interests alone, the most effective way to this end being proactive and honest cooperation with European partners.

"The Ministry of Justice does not regard this CVM report, published today, as a moment of conclusion of the reforms, but as an important stage in their continuation, with new laws, primarily the Criminal Codes, the Laws on the status of clerks and probation inspectors. Cooperation with the European Commission, the Venice Commission, GRECO and all European institutions will continue transparently, constructively and honestly, within the Rule of Law Mechanism, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and other relevant European instruments," the press release highlights.