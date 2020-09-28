 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Kayak-canoe: Silver and bronze medals for Romanians at ICF Canoe Sprint World Champioships

9am.ro
kaiac canoe

Romanian athletes made it three times to the podium at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Champioships in Szeged this weekend, after grabbing two silver and one bronze medal, according to the competition's website.

With this tally, Romania ranked 12th in the ranking of nations, dominated by Hungary (6-6-3), Russia (4-2-3) and Ukraine (3-2-3).

Catalin Chirila and Victor Mihalachi, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, ranked second in C2 Men 500 m race, 1 sec 82/100 behind the Italians Nicolae Craciun / Daniele Santini.

Another silver medal was obtained by Stefanica Ursu, in the C1 Women 500 m race, which was overtaken by 3 sec 69/100 by the Ukrainian Liudmila Luzan.

In the C2 Men's 1,000 m race, Chirila and Mihalachi finished in the third place, 1 sec 11/100 behind the Russians Kiril Samsurin / Ilia Pervuhin and 52/100 from the Hungarians Balazs Adolf / Daniel Fejes.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.