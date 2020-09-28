Kayak-canoe: Silver and bronze medals for Romanians at ICF Canoe Sprint World Champioships

Romanian athletes made it three times to the podium at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Champioships in Szeged this weekend, after grabbing two silver and one bronze medal, according to the competition's website.

With this tally, Romania ranked 12th in the ranking of nations, dominated by Hungary (6-6-3), Russia (4-2-3) and Ukraine (3-2-3).

Catalin Chirila and Victor Mihalachi, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, ranked second in C2 Men 500 m race, 1 sec 82/100 behind the Italians Nicolae Craciun / Daniele Santini.

Another silver medal was obtained by Stefanica Ursu, in the C1 Women 500 m race, which was overtaken by 3 sec 69/100 by the Ukrainian Liudmila Luzan.

In the C2 Men's 1,000 m race, Chirila and Mihalachi finished in the third place, 1 sec 11/100 behind the Russians Kiril Samsurin / Ilia Pervuhin and 52/100 from the Hungarians Balazs Adolf / Daniel Fejes.