Kelemen Hunor, on joining Schengen: I think we have to try to convince the Dutch until last moment

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Romania, Kelemen Hunor, leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), believes that Romania is ready to enter the Schengen area next year, which is why, until the last moment, efforts must be made to convince the Netherlands, a country that does not agree to it, but it is also necessary to find partners to help in this regard.

"The Germans, the French can be partners from this point of view, and the Nordics. Since we have fulfilled the technical criteria and the Schengen agreement, entering the Schengen area is about technical criteria. If some have invented political criteria, it is a serious thing. The fact that we have accepted criteria other than technical ones for 10-11 years is even more serious. But, from a technical point of view, Romania is ready and must enter Schengen next year, and this I repeat. Diplomacy is working, the foreign minister, the other colleagues are doing their job, but we have to have partners, because alone we might not be able to convince the Dutch," Kelemen Hunor told Europa FM.

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen reiterated that France and Germany are partners that could be helpful, especially since both President Macron and Chancellor Sholtz said they support Romania's entry into Schengen, which, in Kelemen's opinion, is in everyone's interest.

The UDMR leader pointed out that, in addition to the fact that Romania has demonstrated that it can ensure the security of the external borders of the European Union, a success story is also needed, given that Euroscepticism is on the rise in all EU countries.

"Now, I'm not talking about business anymore, I'm not talking about the economy anymore, I'm not talking about these things that you know. I think that until the last moment we have to play with all our strength, with all the arguments and with all possible and impossible partners", concluded Kelemen Hunor. AGERPRES