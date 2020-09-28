Kelemen Hunor: We have good results in elections around the country - 199 UDMR mayors

The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, stated, on Monday, in a press conference in western Cluj-Napoca, that he is happy with the results obtained by his formation in the local elections of Sunday, especially because it received more mandates for mayors and councilors.

"We have good results around the country, given the conditions, and we must thank voters, the citizens who supported us, who voted for us in these elections. We thank also our candidates and the campaign teams. (...) We have 199 mayors. We had, to compare with 2016, 195. I am talking of mayors that won under the UDMR logo. Because there are also around 9 or 10 independents who we supported. That means we won a few town halls more," said Kelemen Hunor.

He added that the UDMR also won the chairmanship of the County Councils of Covasna, Harghita, Mures and Satu Mare, and more county and local councilors in Sfantu Gheorghe, Targu Secuiesc, Miercurea Ciuc.

Furthermore, he said that the UDMR has won several important localities where Hungarians are a minority.

"Targu Mures deserves a longer sentence, separately. We won Targu Mures after 20 years very convincingly," the UDMR chair added.