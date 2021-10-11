Kelemen Hunor: We take responsability for a Government led by UDMR representative, with limited term

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) would take responsibility for a Government led by a representative of the Union, the chairman of the formation, Kelemen Hunor, said at the end of consultations with president Klaus Iohannis.

"We presented our option and our analysis. We told the president that at this time there is no case, nor is it the time to stall, to look for solutions that are not viable. This is not about a game regarding a power grab. (...), this is about responsibility, accountability and that this is about a solution through which we manage to get through this difficult period. I saw that there was a single proposal, Mr. Dacian Ciolos. PNL (National Liberal Party) did not propose a PM. That is why, along with my colleagues, I said that we are ready to offer a two-step solution - getting through the winter, for six months, until April next year, in an understanding with the parties that are willing to such a deal, (...) to try to restore the coalition with USR (Save Romania Union) if possible, if not, then a parliamentary support for a Government led by a UDMR representative. We are taking responsibility for a short period of time and with a limited mandate, because we need an Emergency Ordinance to cap prices, we cannot do it any other way," the UDMR leader declared in Parliament.

According to him, "early elections are almost impossible".

Asked if he has any proposals for the Prime Minister, Kelemen Hunor replied: "My colleagues told me that in the event that we take this direction, they will propose me, but certainly, we did not go through too many details. We wanted to show that there is a solution through which the coalition can be restored. If not, then we can pass a Government through Parliament in October."