Kindergartens, schools, high schools closed on Friday in Bucharest

Gabriela Firea

Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea decided kindergartens, schools and high schools be closed on Friday, 23 March, due to the snowfall and the wind gusts, a press release of the Bucharest City Hall (PMB) informs. 


"General Mayor Gabriela Firea, together with the Capital's prefect, Adrian Petcu, with representatives of the National Weather Administration (ANM) and Inspector-General with Bucharest's School Inspectorate Ionel Florian Lixandru have analysed the latest advisories issued by meteorologists forecasting snowfall and wind gusts in Bucharest and decided that on Friday, 23 March, the kindergartens, schools and high schools in the Capital be closed," PMB specified.

Gabriela Firea showed that this is " a responsible decision", that she assumes so as not to expose children to extreme weather conditions.

"Upon discussions with ANM representatives who announced us that the weather will significantly worsen and it will keep snowing all week, but that on Friday the wind will intensify and there will be heavy snowfall, we have decided, that for our children's safety, classes in state schools in the Capital will be suspended on 23 March. It is a responsible decision, that I totally assume as General Mayor, because I do not wish to expose children to severe weather phenomena," Mayor Firea specified.

