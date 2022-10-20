King Michael I statuettes offered to supporters of Peles Royal Heritage Association

Bronze statuettes depicting King Michael I will be offered by the Peles Royal Heritage Association to the supporters of this year's projects, a press release of the Association's representatives announced on Thursday, told Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, the five "King Michael I" bronze statuettes, created by sculptor Bogdan Ioan, depict the Sovereign in the Marshal of the Romanian Army uniform.

They are accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity and faithfully reproduce the statue of King Michael I in Sinaia.

"The statuettes conclude a dear project of the Association, which started two years ago, and is dedicated to the memory of King Michael I. Firstly, sculptor Bogdan Ioan created an 83 cm plaster model, which was presented to His Majesty Margareta of Romania. After that, the bronze statue of King Michael I was erected in Sinaia. The statue is 2.30 meters high and was unveiled on 25 October 2021, on the centennial of the Sovereign's birth. And now, the project ends with the five bronze statuettes. These are accompanied by the Certificate of Authenticity and faithfully reproduce the statue of King Michael I, in Sinaia. Thus, our association shows its gratitude to those who were our partners in the restoration and consolidation works of the heritage that we are responsible for. The Royal Peles Domain means 150 years of history and 23 unique buildings. A natural and architectural ensemble which the Association and its partners protect, maintain and highlight for every generation of Romanians," the Peles Royal Heritage Association press release shows.