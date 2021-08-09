King Mihai's special slide collection - in process of digitization

The special collection of slides belonging to King Mihai, which reunites over 22,000 pieces, most of them presenting family moments, are about to be digitized.

"Until recently, a beautiful initiative from the Romanian Royal Family Foundation (FCFR) began taking shape. The photographer Daniel Angelescu received access from the Crown Custodian to the archive of over 22,000 slides done by King Mihai and Queen Ana throughout more than four decades, from 1960 until 2000," according to a Facebook post by the Romanian Royal Family.

The slides will be digitized and will become a special chapter from the Royal Archive of Savarsin (western Arad County), placed under the administration of FCFR.

"The largest part of the slides illustrates family moments, and many of them are made on the occasion of annual meetings of collectors of military cars and Jeeps, in various countries in Europe, especially France, Italy and Switzerland. Through their uniqueness and the testimony they bring regarding the sovereign's exile, the new electronic images from the Royal Archive are valuable and will be used for cultural, journalistic, or historic projects, in the future," the Royal Family also informs.