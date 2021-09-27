Klaus Iohannis: Approval of PNRR - moment of great importance for Romania's future

President Klaus Iohannis said, on Monday, that the approval of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) represents a symbolic moment of great importance for Romania.

"I hail the announcement made by Ms. Von der Leyen about the PNRR, which received the greenlight from the European Commission today. Its approval represents a symbolic moment, of great importance for the future of our country," said the head of state, at the joint press conference with the EC head, Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister Florin Citu.

The three officials visited the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital.The EC head is on Monday in Bucharest for the presentation of the evaluation of the PNRR. AGERPRES