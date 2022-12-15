Klaus Iohannis: Bucharest Stock Exchange deserves all appreciation, because it remained arena of balance

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) deserves all the appreciation, because it has remained an arena of balance, of continuous growth, an attractive community both for investors and for companies interested in financing, reads President Klaus Iohannis' message transmitted at the anniversary event by which BVB celebrates 140 years since its establishment, told Agerpres.

"Although they continue to generate uncertainty, the crises of recent years seem to have also stimulated extensive transformation processes, which can foreshadow a true revolution in financial systems and instruments. The digital era has significantly increased capital mobility and the diversification of financial market instruments, and stock exchanges in this respect, they can become real trendsetters. In times of crisis, various disloyal and speculative behaviors inevitably appear, which make their presence felt even on the stock markets. And in this aspect, the Bucharest Stock Exchange deserves all the appreciation, because it remained an arena of balance, of continuous growth, an attractive community both for investors and for companies interested in financing," Klaus Iohannis says in the message read by Cosmin Marinescu, presidential adviser, Department of Economic and Social Policies.

Klaus Iohannis mentions that the 140th anniversary of the establishment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange takes place in a context where, in the financial architecture of Romania, the capital market is becoming increasingly important, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange represents the reference institution.

"I confidently granted the High Patronage to this anniversary event, as a sign of appreciation of the value of a historical institution, but especially as recognition of the current role of the Stock Exchange in the modernization and development of Romania's economy," says Klaus Iohannis.

According to the president, 140 years does not only mean history and tradition for the Stock Exchange, it also means responsibility for the future, it means taking the past, with its experiences and lessons, and putting it at the service of future generations.

According to the head of state, the consistent portfolio of almost 400 listed companies, as well as the wide spectrum of fields of interest, such as the financial sector, agribusiness, energy or health, have transformed the Bucharest Stock Exchange into a consistent financing alternative, complementary in relation to the system banking.

According to the message, the recent legislative developments, in the direction of simplifying and facilitating access to trading, will certainly have an important positive impact on the capital market in Romania.

On the other hand, a high level of economic and financial education will continue to represent an essential condition for the development of the market, for the best possible exploitation of the existing potential.

Finally, Cosmin Marinescu presented the BVB President, Radu Hanga, with the diploma regarding the high patronage of the President of Romania, which recognizes the merits and encourages the future development of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.