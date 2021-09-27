 
     
Klaus Iohannis, Florin Citu to meet for reevaluating vaccination campaign

F. P.
Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis Florin Cîțu

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday that this week he will have a meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu in order to reevaluate the anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

"Together with the Prime Minister I discussed to meet this week to reevaluate the vaccination campaign and to see how we can make it work. It is a paradox. We are in a full pandemic, we have the weapon which we can end the pandemic with and we are not using it, it is a shame, some are probably more reluctant, some require a few more days to think it over, others want additional data and we will see how we can convince more people," the president said, in a joint press conference with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as well as PM Florin Citu.

The three officials visited the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital.AGERPRES

