 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Klaus Iohannis: 'I have provided PSD a written rejection of ministers; reshuffle brings nothing good'

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he had sent the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in writing his rejection of the party's picks for the ministers of justice, European funds and Romanians abroad.

"Before the holy Easter holiday, PSD came to me with a proposal for the reshuffling of the incumbent government, not to improve governance; the camps within PSD are at daggers drawn and came up with three proposals: Nicolicea, Florea and Brailoiu and I told them that I disagree with this reshuffle because it does not bring anything new, or good ... (...) Today I gave PSD my refusal in writing, as well, to understand better that I do not agree with the reshuffle," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Palace.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.