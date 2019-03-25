Klaus Iohannis: 'PSD rule has failed regarding prevention, ignores real heathcare issues'

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the PSD rule ignores the real healthcare issues and that the government has failed in terms of prevention too.

"Regrettably, the PSD governance has also failed in terms of prevention, which is not a priority for the current rule. As a matter of fact, despite the promises made by those in power, we don't see efficient information campaigns intended to explain people the risks they expose themselves to. And if this were the only problem, but we don't see the much-promised regional hospitals either, nor the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure, and, what's worst, care for the people is nowhere to be seen. In exchange, we see the real healthcare issues being ignored, dissatisfied patients, demotivated doctors, crises and permanently emerging televised scandals," the head of the state told the Global Forum "Human Rights and a Tobacco-Free World" organised at the Cotroceni Palace.

Iohannis emphasized that "the state of health of the present and future generations must be above any other goal that brings short-term electoral or political gains."

"Even if the results of health programs that promote prevention are not immediately visible, they generate benefits over the medium and long term. Prevention as per the theme of today's forum means communicating the risks of smoking, conveying information through approved channels by experts, consistently implemented policies to combat tobacco use, adequate and consistently enforced legislation, protection and respect for human rights," said Iohannis.

The President explained that prevention is fundamental to health and showed that one of the priorities of his term is to promote prevention and health education.

He stressed that the ban on smoking in enclosed public spaces was a "mature and responsible decision that promoted Romania among the countries concerned with protecting their citizens against the risks of smoking."

The organisers presented Klaus Iohannis with the Excellence Award for his significant contribution to reducing tobacco use.

Attending the event at the Cotroceni Palace were Princess Dina Mired of Jordan and European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis.

AGERPRES .