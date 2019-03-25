President Iohannis: 'We should start discussions on improving Constitution, but not this year'

The discussions on improving the Constitution should start, but not this year in which European and presidential elections are held, and probably a referendum, President Klaus Iohannis told a debate organized on Monday by the Association of Romanian Cities.

"The president is elected by the people, the rest are elected by communities or constituencies. I believe that there are two keys to solving the problem: one is the key of good faith and the independence of the person in charge of the position of the Ombudsman and here we still have to some digging to do, and the second is our Constitution, and we must certainly go through it once again and see what has not worked and where we can intervene," Iohannis told the debate "The future of Romanian cities in the European context of local development concept".

The president gave the example of emergency ordinances, in which case he argued that besides the Ombudsman, there should be "someone" asking for a constitutionality check.

In other news, the president said that for the parliamentary elections, at this stage, election on party lists would be appropriate, while for the mayors, elections should be held in two rounds. Regarding the election of county council presidents, he added that it is not wrong to do this at the level of the county councils, not through the direct vote of the population.

Iohannis also argued that the mayor should be a dignitary and not a civil servant.

